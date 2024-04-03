Oasis Network Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $858.57 million and $37.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

