Oasys (OAS) Price Hits $0.0822 on Major Exchanges

Oasys (OAS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $170.91 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,080,304,978 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,080,304,978.24 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.08241541 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $3,253,765.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

