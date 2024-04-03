Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 407.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Ocugen Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136,085 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,248 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

