OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.418 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

Insider Activity

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

