Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 170961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Olin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

