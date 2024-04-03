OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

