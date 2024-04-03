OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OptimumBank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

