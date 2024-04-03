Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oshkosh comprises about 1.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OSK stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

