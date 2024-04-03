Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Plans Dividend of $0.64

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
OSTIY opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Österreichische Post has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.
About Österreichische Post
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Österreichische Post
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.