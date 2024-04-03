Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
Shares of Österreichische Post stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Österreichische Post has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $19.37.
Österreichische Post Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Österreichische Post
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.