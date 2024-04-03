Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $98.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 517.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 56,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.