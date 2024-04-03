Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $9.48

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $9.25. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 51,572 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 584,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

