Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

TSLA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,111,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,889,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.91. The company has a market cap of $533.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

