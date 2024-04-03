Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,367. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $54.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

