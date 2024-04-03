Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG remained flat at $96.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,895,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,857,598. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

