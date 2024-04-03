Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,273,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.29. 408,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,352. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.86.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

