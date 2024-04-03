Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $135.27. 406,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,687. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average is $120.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

