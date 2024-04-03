Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 113,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,453. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.