Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
IUSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
