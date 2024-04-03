Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,406 Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $335,000.

ESGS opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

