Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $352.07 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.79 and its 200 day moving average is $313.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

