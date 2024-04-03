Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

TXN opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

