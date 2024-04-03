Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,556 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 670,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 46,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,011,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,340,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

