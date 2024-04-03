Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Boosted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $547.44 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $561.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.56 and a 200 day moving average of $457.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.