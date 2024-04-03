Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

PBHC stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.15. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski acquired 3,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,777.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

