Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Down 11.3% in March

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.28%.

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at $968,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 70,819 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

