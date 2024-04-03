Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.75, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.