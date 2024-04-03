Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

