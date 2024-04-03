Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

