Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $500,000 Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN's holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after buying an additional 128,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,067,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

