Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 91,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.