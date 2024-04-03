Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Down 0.1 %

HOLX stock opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

