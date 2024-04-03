Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,752 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Roche by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Roche by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Roche alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Roche Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Roche Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.