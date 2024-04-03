Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,265 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Masco were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 847,062 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MAS opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

