PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $146.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.85.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

