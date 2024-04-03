Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.36. 19,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 164,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $11,887,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

