Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.36. 19,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 164,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $11,887,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

