PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 343,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

