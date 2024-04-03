Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PMT traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,546. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$34.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

