Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,662,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,380,047. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.