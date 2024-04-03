Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 198,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,224,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,823,539. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.