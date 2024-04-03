Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,364 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 216,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,777,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,168,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,662,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,380,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.