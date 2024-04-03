Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.