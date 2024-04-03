Philcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $34.88 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Buying and Selling Philcoin

