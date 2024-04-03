Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

