Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 847 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,706 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of ADSK opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.
View Our Latest Report on Autodesk
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
