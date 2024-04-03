Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 847 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,706 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

