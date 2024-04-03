PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

