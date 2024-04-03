PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

