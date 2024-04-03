PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.