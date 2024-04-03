PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of PTY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $11,458,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,616 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.