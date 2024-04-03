PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PDI opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,718,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1,384.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 316,680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 118.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,759 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $5,080,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 190,731 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.